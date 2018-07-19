 Collapse explosion destroys structure at Leilani Estates
Star-Advertiser staff
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 12:31am

    Several lobes of lava from fissure 8 at Kilauea volcano entered the ocean along the southwestern edge of the entry on Wednesday in Puna, Hawaii island. The southern margin of the lava flow was about 0.4 miles from the Pohoiki boat ramp Wednesday morning.

    Thermal map of Kilauea’s fissure system as of July 17.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported another “collapse explosion” event from Halemaumau Crater at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday. It resulted in a lava flow increase into Leilani Estates, destroying one structure.

The “collapse explosion” released energy equal to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii island.

Eruption activity, meanwhile, continued at fissure 8, producing a channel flow to the ocean at Ahalanui. Lava is entering the ocean and producing a large laze plume.

In an early morning tweet, the U.S. Geological Survey said the increase produced a small overflow, threatening homes on Nohea Street, and additional overflows downstream on both sides of the channel.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said the structure destroyed was in the mandatory evacuation zone in Leilani Estates.

