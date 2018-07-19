 High surf advisory for east-facing shores
July 19, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

High surf advisory for east-facing shores

By Sarah Domai sdomai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm
A high-surf advisory along east-facing shores from Kauai to Hawaii island is in effect until 6 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –