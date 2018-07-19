 LPGA Tour’s Brittany Lincicome shoots 78 in PGA Tour debut
July 19, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

LPGA Tour’s Brittany Lincicome shoots 78 in PGA Tour debut

Associated Press
July 19, 2018
Updated July 19, 2018 11:54am
  • Video courtesy of Tampa Bay Times

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Brittany Lincicome competes in the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship on Wednesday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

ADVERTISING

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. >> Brittany Lincicome has shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Barbasol Championship, leaving the LPGA Tour pro’s goal of making the cut likely out of reach.

Lincicome was hoping to become the second woman to make the cut in a men’s event and the first since Babe Zaharias in 1945. She’s the first woman to get a PGA Tour start since Michelle Wie a decade ago.

Although Lincicome expected to struggle with the length of the golf course, her worst holes were two par 3s. She missed her tee shot well right on the 191-yard seventh, leaving her a difficult pitch from a downhill lie in the rough. That came up short of the green and she ultimately made a triple-bogey 6.

On the 205-yard 18th, her tee shot came up short in the water, leading to double bogey.

She played the other 16 holes in 1 over, making her only birdie on the par-4 third.

Lincicome would likely need a round in the mid-60s on Friday to make the cut.

PREVIOUS STORY
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten stabbed to death
NEXT STORY
Rowdy Tour de France fans tarnish win for Geraint Thomas atop Alpe d’Huez
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING