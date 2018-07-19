- Comments (0)By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.Please log in to comment.
Sports Breaking
LPGA Tour’s Brittany Lincicome shoots 78 in PGA Tour debut
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. >> Brittany Lincicome has shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Barbasol Championship, leaving the LPGA Tour pro’s goal of making the cut likely out of reach.