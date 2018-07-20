 Comic-Con gets a look at Spider-Man spinoff ‘Venom’
July 20, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Comic-Con gets a look at Spider-Man spinoff ‘Venom’

Associated Press
July 20, 2018
Updated July 20, 2018 6:12pm

  • INVISION/AP

    Jake Johnson, left, and Hailee Steinfeld attend the “Venom” panel on day two of Comic-Con International today.

ADVERTISING

SAN DIEGO >> Director Ruben Fleischer says that there aren’t really any heroes in the superhero movie “Venom,” who is a grittier, more violent and more complicated character than his Marvel brethren.

Comic-Con attendees got a look at footage from the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff today and heard from stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed as well.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The actor says he thinks Venom is the coolest superhero.

Fleischer also teased the possibility of an eventual face-off between Spider-Man and Venom. The film hits theaters in October.

Sony Pictures also showed an extended trailer for the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” out in December, which focuses on Miles Morales learning the spidey ropes from a middle-aged Peter Parker.

PREVIOUS STORY
Miami Dolphins owner says he was keeping options open on anthem
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING