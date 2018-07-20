Kauai man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 killing

LIHUE >> A 21-year-old Kauai man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2016 killing.

Koma Kekoa Texeira was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Jon Togioka, of Kauai, following a two-week trial in March.

Texeira, who was convicted of previous felonies, also was found guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Texeira, of Waimea, shot Togioka in a deserted area near Burns Field in Hanapepe on Halloween night in 2016, prosecutors said. Togioka’s body was found on the shore near the Port Allen Airport.

Texeira was arrested a few days after the shooting.

“Throughout this entire process our thoughts have remained with the family and friends of Jon Togioka,” prosecutor Justin F. Kollar said. “We cannot bring Jon back, but we can ensure justice for his ohana (family).”