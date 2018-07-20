 Casino workers in Las Vegas continue weekly picketing
Associated Press
July 20, 2018
    The contracts of 50,000 unionized Las Vegas casino workers expired earlier this year.

LAS VEGAS >> Unionized casino workers in Las Vegas are continuing their weekly picketing campaign as they negotiate new contracts.

Culinary Union members today returned to the Margaritaville casino-restaurant and the D casino-hotel with signs and chants. They also picketed outside the Golden Gate casino-hotel.

The contracts of 50,000 unionized workers expired earlier this year. Workers in May voted to authorize a strike over the lack of progress on negotiations.

The union and casino operators have since reached agreements covering more than 20 properties. The Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday became the latest casino-hotel to enter into a five-year deal with the union.

Those agreements include wage increases and protections in the event that the properties are sold.

About 4,100 workers at eight casino-hotels and Margaritaville remain without contracts.

