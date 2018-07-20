Second International Marketplace restaurant to close

Two months after one of eight signature restaurants at the International Marketplace shut down, Yauatcha Waikiki will serve its last dim sum on Aug. 31.

Since its February 2017 opening, Yauatcha has consistently ranked among the top best new restaurants — offering all-day dim sum, as well as afternoon tea.

News of the impending closure comes after Baku Waikiki was shuttered in June.

“It’s because we just weren’t making enough money to pay for the restaurant,” a Yauatcha employee said.

Hakkasan, which owns Yauatcha and Herringbone, also on the Grand Lanai, plans to keep the latter open.