 New mom Hamilton gets wild-card surf spot
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Less than six months after the birth of her second child, Bethany Hamilton will compete in the Surf Ranch Pro as a wild-card participant, the World Surf League announced. Read More

