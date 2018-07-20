 Two golfers from Hawaii, McLachlin, Oda shoot 69
July 20, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Two golfers from Hawaii, McLachlin, Oda shoot 69

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Two golfers from Hawaii, Parker McLachlin and John Oda, shot 3-under 69 and are tied for 41st after the first round of the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., on Thursday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –