2 people die in Maui crash

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van Friday on Piilani Highway in South Maui.

Police said the crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. when a motorcycle heading southbound on Piilani collided into a van that failed to yield while making a left turn onto Piilani from East Welakahao Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle, who was also not wearing a helmet, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The driver of the van, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene. A front seat passenger in the Chrysler Caravan was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as William Kerr Chapman, 42, of Kihei.

The driver of the van was identified as Tina Louise Hanback, 48, of Kihei.

There have been nine traffic fatalities on Maui this year compared to four at this time last year.