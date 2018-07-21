Waikiki sidewalk project to cause traffic delays

Waikiki traffic is going to get a little worse on Monday as the city kicks off another phase of its sidewalk improvement project.

Contractors will begin pouring concrete near the Outrigger Beach Resort located at 2355 Kalakaua Avenue. Their work hours are slated to run from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

The existing sidewalk along Kalakaua Avenue with be repaired with quartzite pavers. The project also may include modifying or adding landscape strips; drainage improvements; irrigation systems; electrical improvements; adjusting existing utility boxes; curb ramp improvements; and pavement striping.

The city is advising motorists to proceed with caution through the construction area and to anticipate delays.

No-parking signs have been posted in work areas. The city is advising motorists to heed on-street parking prohibitions as illegally parked vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, contact RM Towill at 221-3390 or Haron Construction at 456-2069.