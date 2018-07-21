 Historic building gets $7M makeover
July 21, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Historic building gets $7M makeover

By Sophia Yan, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 21, 2018 6:00 pm 
The No. 1 Capitol District Building, which houses the Hawaii State Art Museum and a handful of government offices, has been undergoing renovations since last August. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –