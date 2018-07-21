 Korean-American golfer Michael Kim scores first PGA tour victory
July 21, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Korean-American golfer Michael Kim scores first PGA tour victory

By Jeff Chung
Posted on July 21, 2018 6:00 pm 
Last week at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., a new name entered the PGA winners’ circle, Korean-American Michael Kim. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –