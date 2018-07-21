 Rapper Cardi B tops list of 2018 MTV VMA nominations
July 21, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Rapper Cardi B tops list of 2018 MTV VMA nominations

By Wayne Harada
Posted on July 21, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  July 21, 2018 at 5:59 pm
Rapper Cardi B and her husband, Offset, welcomed a daughter July 10 and named her Kulture Kiari Cephus. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –