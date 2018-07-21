 Lu leads by 9 at OCC Men’s Invitational
July 21, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Lu leads by 9 at OCC Men’s Invitational

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 21, 2018 12:05 am 
Shawn Lu fired an 8-under-par 63 to take control after Friday’s second round of the Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational at Oahu Country Club. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –