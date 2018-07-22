Man injured after setting himself on fire in Ala Moana area

A man was in serious condition today after accidentally setting himself on fire in the Ala Moana area.

The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. behind Hawaiian Brian’s at 1680 Kapiolani Blvd., said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

He said firefighters responded to a caller reporting a man had set himself on fire with gasoline and was yelling, but that the man was no longer on fire by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters turned the patient over to paramedics.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the man was apparently checking his portable gasoline tank when gasoline splashed on him. Then when he lit a cigarette, the gasoline burst into flames, causing first- and second-degree burns to his upper body.

She said paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said officers also responded and opened a case for an injured person.