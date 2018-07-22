 Tourist rescued from hillside below Makapuu Lighthouse
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 22, 2018
Updated July 22, 2018 3:21pm

Honolulu firefighters plucked a hiker in distress off a hillside below Makapuu Lighthouse today.

Someone at the tide pools below the lighthouse reported the hiker in trouble on the hillside at about 10:40 a.m., said Honolulu fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.

About 16 firefighters in six units responded, and a firefighter was dropped off by helicopter near the woman, a tourist in her 30s.

Seguirant said there was a language barrier with the woman and firefighters were concerned because she appeared weak.

Firefighters flew the woman by helicopter to Sandy Beach, where she was transferred in non-life threatening condition to paramedics.

