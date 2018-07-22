 Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
July 22, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers

Associated Press
July 22, 2018
Updated July 22, 2018 5:45pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

    The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Uber driver Jason Gargac has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username “JustSmurf.”

ADVERTISING

ST. LOUIS >> Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username “JustSmurf.”

Gargac said he is just trying to “capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers.”

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn’t know they were livestreamed and wouldn’t have consented.

After the story’s publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app due to “troubling behavior.”

PREVIOUS STORY
G-20 calls for more dialogue on rising trade tensions
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING