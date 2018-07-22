 Utah’s Ta‘u Pupu‘a goes from NFL player to opera star
July 22, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Top News

Utah’s Ta‘u Pupu‘a goes from NFL player to opera star

Associated Press
July 22, 2018
Updated July 22, 2018 9:15am

  • COURTESY TA‘U PUPU‘A

    Ta’u Pupu’a studied music at Weber State University, but never graduated after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1995. After suffering a career-ending injury, he graduated from Juilliard in 2011 and has performed as an opera singer around the world ever since.

ADVERTISING

SALT LAKE CITY >> A former NFL player who migrated to Utah from Tonga as a child has found a new career as an opera singer, performing in productions around the world.

The Deseret News reported the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ta’u Pupu’a studied music at Weber State University, but never graduated after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1995.

During a practice in 1996 — before he even played in an official game — Pupu’a suffered a severe injury that brought his time with the Browns to an end. He attempted to continue to play but was plagued by injuries.

Pupu’a decided to move to New York City in 1999 to pursue singing. Pupu’a graduated from Juilliard in 2011. Since then, his career has taken him all over the world to sing.

PREVIOUS STORY
National Secuirty Agency chief forms task force to counter Russian threats
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING