 Immigrants serve U.S. with distinction
July 22, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Immigrants serve U.S. with distinction

By Randy Jackson
Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 20, 2018 at 7:51 pm
Our country is taking a direction for the worse in its policies toward immigrants, but especially those who made a commitment to serve in our armed forces. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –