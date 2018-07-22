 Moanalua alum John Oda moves up PGA leaderboard
July 22, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Moanalua alum John Oda moves up PGA leaderboard

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 22, 2018 12:05 am 
Moanalua product John Oda is a model of consistency at the Barbasol Championship, shooting a 3-under par 69 for the third straight day. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –