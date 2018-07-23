 1 dead after shooting at Mormon church in Nevada
Associated Press
July 23, 2018
Updated July 23, 2018 12:50am
FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church in Nevada.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman says 48-year-old John Kelley O’Connor walked into the church on Sunday, opened fire and then walked home.

TV station KOLO reports O’Connor surrendered after authorities called his home.

Gehman says O’Connor appears to have targeted one person and not the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time. The motive was not immediately known.

Authorities did not disclose the victims’ names pending next-of-kin notification.

Fallon is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Reno.

