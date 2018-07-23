 Brown-water advisories for Haleiwa, Punaluu beach parks
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 23, 2018
Updated July 23, 2018 2:21pm
The state Health Department issued brown water advisories for numerous Oahu beaches this afternoon — stretching from Haleiwa Beach Park on the North Shore to Punaluu Beach Park on the windward side.

Brown water advisories were also issued for Kaluanui Beach and Pounder’s Beach parks this afternoon.

Recent rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, according to the state Health Department.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out of the water if it is brown, to practice good hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.

