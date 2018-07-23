 Haleakala visitor center restrooms to close for maintenance
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 23, 2018
Updated July 23, 2018 1:56pm
The Headquarters Visitor Center restrooms at the 7,000-foot elevation level of Haleakala National Park will be closed for three days, starting Wednesday, for maintenance.

Portable toilets will be available for visitor use during the closure, according to the National Park Service. The restrooms are scheduled to reopen Saturday morning.

The Haleakala Visitor Center restrooms at the 9,740-foot elevation will remain open, as will the toilets at Hosmer Grove, Halemau‘u Trailhead and Kalahaku Overlook.

