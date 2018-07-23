 ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ demonstrators protest Vice President Mike Pence in Philly
Associated Press
July 23, 2018
Updated July 23, 2018 3:15pm
    Vice President Mike Pence salutes veterans in the audience of an America First Policies event in Philadelphia today.

    Protesters, in view of City Hall, center, dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” demonstrate against Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Union League in Philadelphia today.

HARRISBURG, Pa. >> Dozens of demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” descended on downtown Philadelphia on today to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

They wore red cloaks and white bonnets and chanted “this nightmare must end.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” imagines a future in which women’s rights have been stripped away. Protesters said they are opposed to Trump administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights, immigration and other issues.

Pence spoke in the afternoon at an event promoting the administration’s tax-cutting law. He was later headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The demonstrators said they were also protesting Barletta’s support of the Trump administration.

Comments (0)
