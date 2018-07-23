Police identify 4 more wanted in connection with suspect in slaying of Big Island officer

Hawaii island police have identified four more suspects who may have provided assistance to accused cop killer Justin Waiki before he was gunned down by police in a shootout in Kau Friday.

Police said they are searching for Joey I. Camacho, 31, of no known address; Shaun Candaroma, 47, of Hilo; Pomaikai Martin, 26, of Kings Landing; and Latoya Poepoe-Spalding, 27, also of Kings Landing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call officer William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email him at william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police are investigating whether more individuals may have assisted Waiki while he was on the run after allegedly shooting and killing officer Bronson Kaliloa.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing has been set for three people accused of being accomplices to the attempted murder of an officer who was injured during Friday’s shooting.

Jorge A. Pagan-Torres, 35, and Malia K. Lajala, 30, both of Hilo, and Krystle L. Ferreira, 29, of Waimea, made their initial court appearances at Kona District Court today after prosecutors charged them Sunday with first-degree hindering prosecution, criminal conspiracy, complicity to attempted first-degree murder and illegal firearm possession.

Both Lajala and Ferreira were also charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

The preliminary hearing for all three is set for Tuesday at Kona District Court. Pagan-Torres, Lajala and Ferreira are being held without bail.

According to the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center, Pagan-Torres has a criminal record of 21 convictions, three of which are felonies for promotion of a dangerous drug, forgery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Lajala has a criminal record of 14 convictions, two of which are felonies for robbery and attempted burglary.

Ferreira has no criminal record.

Police arrested Pagan-Torres, Lajala and Ferreira at the scene of Friday’s shooting in Kau. Acting on a tip on Waiki’s whereabouts, officers of the Hawaii Police Department’s Special Response Team responded to South Point Road Friday afternoon.

Officers stopped and searched a sports utility vehicle carrying the three people. During the search, Waiki, 33, who was also in the SUV, fired gunshots and wounded one of the officers. Other officers immediately returned fire, resulting in Waiki’s death.

Police said a 35-year-old woman who was hiding with Waiki in the vehicle was transported to Hilo Medical Center after she sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and a broken femur.

Officers executed a search warrant of the SUV and recovered numerous rounds of unspent ammunition, drugs and approximately $620 in cash. Police also recovered a .38-caliber revolver that was reported stolen in March.

The injured police officer, a 12-year veteran of the police department, sustained gunshot wounds to his right torso, right arm and right hand. He was flown to Hilo Medical where he is listed in stable condition.

Police had conducted an extensive search for Waiki since Tuesday night after Kaliloa was gunned down at a traffic stop in Mountain View.

That night, police learned Waiki, who was wanted on a bench warrant, had pulled off on the shoulder of Highway 11 in the area of Kukui Camp Road at about 9:47 p.m.

When officers responded and approached the vehicle, Waiki exited the driver’s seat and fired multiple shots, striking Kaliloa in the neck and leg.

He then fled on foot into nearby brush.

Medics transported Kaliloa to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead early Wednesday.

Kaliloa was honored with the 2014 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year award.