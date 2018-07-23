Hilo man to appear in court in cop-killing case

Prosecutors charged a 25-year-old Hilo man after he allegedly drove toward police officers on the Big Island.

Harvey Damo Jr. is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at Kona District Court today after he was charged Saturday with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, resisting an order to stop and reckless endangering and one count each of fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal property damage.

His bail is set at $54,000.

Police had received a tip Thursday afternoon that Justin Waiki who allegedly gunned down police officer Bronson K. Kaliloa during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Highway 11 was possibly in a pickup truck in a parking lot on Henry Street in Kailua-Kona.

Police spotted a Toyota pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle near Kahaluu Beach. Officers approached the truck and observed a man later identified as Damo in the driver’s seat and a woman identified as Shevylyn Klaus in the passenger’s seat.

Police ordered them to exit the vehicle when Damo allegedly sped toward the officers. An officer fired three gunshots at the vehicle as it fled the area.

Police said the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Napoopoo Road when the Damo drove toward another officer who then fired 10 rounds at the vehicle.

They eventually abandoned the truck in a coffee field in Honaunau and fled on foot. Police located and arrested them in the area.

Damo was treated at Kona Community Hospital for a minor gunshot wound before he was released into police custody.

Police are investigating whether Damo and Klaus are connected to Waiki.