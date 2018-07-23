Memorial service venue changed for slain Big Island officer

The Hawaii Police Department has announced a memorial service for slain Hawaii island police officer Bronson K. Kaliloa will be held at the Hawaii Civic Auditorium.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Police Department has announced a memorial service for slain Hawaii island police officer Bronson K. Kaliloa will be held at the Hawaii Civic Auditorium.

Kaliloa’s service was originally scheduled to be held at the Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo. The venue change has been made to accommodate an anticipated large attendance.

The Aug. 4 memorial service to be held at the civic auditorium located at 323 Manono St. is open to the public.

Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m. and the service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A funeral procession will follow from the auditorium to Puna where the procession will pass the Pahoa Police Station, travel back to Hilo to pass the Central Hilo Station and end at Homelani Cemetery for Kaliloa’s burial service.

The police department said the procession is limited to family members and first responders, however, the burial service is open to the public.

Kaliloa, 46, was gunned Tuesday night during a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Mountain View. The shooting suspect, Justin Waiki, was killed Friday in a shootout at a police checkpoint in Kau.

Kaliloa joined the police department in 2008. He was honored as Puna patrol officer of the year in 2014.