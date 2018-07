Honolulu police have closed a section of Farrington Highway in Waialua due to a police investigation.

Police initially responded to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers closed the section of the highway in proximity to Olohio Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.