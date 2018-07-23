 Trump reviews ‘Made in America’ products at the White House
July 23, 2018
    President Donald Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of a F-35 as he participates in a “Made in America Product Showcase” today at the White House.

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump is surveying an array of “Made in America” products at the White House as he prepares for trade talks with European officials this week.

The event comes as financial markets are closely watching his punishing tariffs on imported goods, which have led to trade disputes with China, Canada and several European allies.

The president walked among a variety of products representing all 50 states, including a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft, a Ford F-150 truck and a Ranger boat.

Trump says the U.S. for too long has allowed itself to succumb to bad trade deals. He says, “That’s not free trade, that’s fool’s trade.”

The president says the “the era of economic surrender” is over.

Trump is holding trade talks with European Union officials on Wednesday.

