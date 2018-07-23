 80-year-old woman arrested on Maui, charged with felony assault
July 23, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

80-year-old woman arrested on Maui, charged with felony assault

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 23, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 22, 2018 at 10:20 pm
An 80-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony assault for stabbing a 55-year-old woman Thursday morning. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –