 Golden Globe Awards set for Jan. 6, well ahead of Oscars
July 23, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

News

Golden Globe Awards set for Jan. 6, well ahead of Oscars

Associated Press
July 23, 2018
Updated July 23, 2018 10:15am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2018 photo, media and crew appear on the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday, July 23, that the 76th annual awards ceremony will be held Jan. 6, 2019.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has picked a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The association said today that the 76th annual awards ceremony will be held Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California, its usual posh setting.

Nominations for the Golden Globes movie and television categories will be announced Dec. 6.

The Globes, once dismissed by critics for some puzzling movie nominees, increasingly are in step with the Academy Awards.

The academy previously announced the Oscars will be held Feb. 24, 2019.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

PREVIOUS STORY
Taylor Swift gets surprise as ‘Fearless’ hits diamond status
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING