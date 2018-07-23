Taylor Swift gets surprise as ‘Fearless’ hits diamond status

SHARE















ADVERTISING

/

With AP Photos.

NEW YORK >> Taylor Swift’s sophomore album, which won album of the year at the 2010 Grammys, has been certified diamond.

Big Machine Label Group President and CEO Scott Borchetta surprised the singer after her show Sunday with a plaque for “Fearless” indicating sales and streaming equivalent sales of 10 million units.

Swift actually earned six new plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America, including a triple-platinum certification for her latest album, “reputation.”

She became the first woman to perform three consecutive shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, when she hit the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She performed in the rain during the last two shows.

With six shows at MetLife, Swift now ties Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi for most shows played at the stadium.