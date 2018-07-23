 Hanabusa, Ige agree on smaller stadium
July 23, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Hanabusa, Ige agree on smaller stadium

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 23, 2018 12:05 am 
The two Democratic candidates for governor said they favor a public-private partnership to build a new, smaller replacement for aging Aloha Stadium but differ on where the facility should be built. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –