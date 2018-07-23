 Hawaii football program grabs 2 more local players for offense
July 23, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Hawaii football program grabs 2 more local players for offense

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 23, 2018 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii football team continues to bolster its run-and-shoot offense with the addition of a slotback and offensive lineman. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –