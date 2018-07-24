Another collapse event shakes Kilauea summit

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a collapse event with energy equal to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at Halemaumau Crater at 6:41 a.m. today. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii island.

The latest collapse event follows the collapse event at 8:54 p.m. Sunday with energy equal to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. The collapse events occur approximately 30 hours apart.

Fissure 8 continues to erupt into the lava channel flowing to the ocean entry at Ahalanui, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense this morning. Motorists on Highway 11 are advised to drive with caution between mile markers 28 and 32 due to additional damage caused by the collapse event on Sunday.

Residents in areas affected by earthquakes are advised to monitor utility connections of gas, electricity, and water following earthquakes.