Water main breaks slow traffic in Waikiki, East Oahu

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are working this morning to repair a broken water main on Kalakaua Avenue, which has impacted a hotel and building in Waikiki.

At about 10:30 a.m., the board reported that crews were working on the makai side of Kalakaua Avenue between Seaside Avenue and Duke’s Lane, requiring the closure of two makai-bound lanes and a bike lane in the area. Motorists are advised to use alternative travel routes.

The Waikiki Beachcomber and Center of Waikiki building are without water for the duration of the repair, which is expected to continue throughout the day. A water wagon is on the way to the site, and BWS staff are working with affected businesses to minimize the impact to customers.

Crews also continue to work on a broken, 12-inch water main at 54-138 Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula area today.

The mauka lane of Kamehameha Highway between Hauula Homestead and Kukuna roads remains closed during repairs. The makai lane, meanwhile, is being contraflowed to allow traffic in both directions. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and to drive through the area with caution.

At this time, 10 customers are without water service. A water wagon is available at 54-138 Kamehameha Highway, fronting the 7-11 store.

Work is expected to continue overnight and into tomorrow.

On Monday night, Board of Water Supply Crews completed repairs to a broken, 16-inch main on Lunalilo Home Road, between Koamano and Kalanipuu streets in Hawaii Kai. Water service was restored to all customers at 11:30 p.m. Monday and a paving contractor completed repairs to the roadway as of 8:42 a.m. today.