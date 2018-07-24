Hawaii island police arrest 4 alleged accomplices of fugitive Justin Waiki

Four suspects who allegedly assisted fugitive Justin Waiki before he was gunned down by police in a shootout in Kau Friday were in police custody this morning.

Alan Richmond, spokesman for the Hawaii Police Department, said two suspects turned themselves and patrol officers located the other two today.

Police asked for the public’s help Monday in locating Joey I. Camacho, 31, of no known address, Shaun Candaroma, 47, of Hilo, Pomaikai Martin, 26, of King’s Landing, and Latoya Poepoe-Spalding, 27. also of King’s Landing.

It’s unclear at this time which suspects turned themselves and which suspects were located by officers.

Waiki, 33, gunned down officer Bronson K. Kaliloa, 46, during a traffic stop Tuesday night at Highway 11 in Mountain View. Waiki fled on foot into nearby brush, setting off a three-day island-wide manhunt.

Acting on a tip on Waiki’s whereabouts, officers of the police department’s Special Response Team responded to South Point Road Friday afternoon.

Officers stopped a 2011 silver Toyota 4Runner sports utility vehicle with Malia K. Lajala and Krystle L. Ferreira in the passenger seats and Jorge A. Pagan-Torres in the driver’s seat.

One of the officers approached the rear of the vehicle and opened the hatch when Waiki, who was hiding underneath a blanket and other items, shot the officer multiple times. Other officers returned fire and killed Waiki.

A 35-year-old woman, Jamie Jason, who hid underneath the blanket with Waiki, was transported to Hilo Medical Center after she sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and a broken femur.

The injured police officer, Sgt. Bryan Tina, sustained a gunshot wound to his right torso, right arm and right hand. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and released Sunday night.

Lajala, Ferreira and Pagan-Torres made their initial court appearance at Kona District Court Monday after prosecutors charged them as accomplices to Waiki. All three were charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, criminal conspiracy, complicity to attempted first-degree murder and illegal firearm possession.

Both Lajala and Ferreira were also charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree.

They are scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing and bail hearing.