 Maui firefighters find missing kayaker
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 24, 2018
Updated July 24, 2018 7:58am
Maui firefighters located an exhausted kayaker after his friends reported him missing when he failed to return to Makena Landing.

Firefighters responded to a report of a missing 30-year-old man at about 5:10 p.m. Monday. He launched his kayak at Makena Landing and planned to paddle to Le Perouse Bay and return.

The Maui Fire Department said his friends called 911 when he failed to return.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter conducted a search when fire rescue spotted the kayak about a quarter-mile west of La Perouse Bay. Shortly after, firefighters aboard the helicopter spotted the 30-year-old man on shore walking on rough lava rock terrain to a roadway within the Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve, according to a news release from the Maui Fire Department.

Fire rescue provided footwear to the kayaker and escorted him to the roadway.

The fire department reminds the public to be aware of your physical limitations as ocean conditions can quickly change.

