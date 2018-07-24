‘Pupdate’ shows young monk seal with mother

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a “pupdate” today or video update of Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her new pup on Kauai.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a “pupdate” today or video update of Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her new pup on Kauai.

Rocky, who gave birth last week, is doing well and so is her pup, which has a shiny, black coat, NOAA said. The gender of the pup has not been determined.

NOAA scientists were relieved that Rocky, or RH58, gave birth on a more remote shore this year. Last summer, she gave birth at Kaimana Beach, a popular tourist spot near Diamond Head in Waikiki, attracting thousands of visitors and generating worldwide media attention. The previous nine times she gave birth were all on Kauai.

Eventually, officials moved her pup, Kaimana, to a more remote location for her safety as well as the public’s safety. Kaimana is also thriving, NOAA said.