SNAP benefits available for Big Isle households affected by Kilauea eruption

The state will start accepting applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) on Hawaii island on Wednesday.

Based on local damage assessments, according to the USDA, up to 1,866 new households affected by the Kilauea eruption may apply for a projected $461,928 in food support. Also, 3,697 households on SNAP are eligible to apply for an additional $183,038 in benefits.

The state Department of Human Services will accept D-SNAP applications for seven non-consecutive days, beginning Wednesday through Friday, and then July 30 through August 2 at the South Hilo Processing Center, the primary application site, as well as at the West Hawaii Civic Center. Both facilities will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This program offers hope to many families impacted by the ongoing Kilauea eruption,” said Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa, who announced the funds in a press release. “The activity in Kilauea’s East Rift Zone has slowed the local economy, putting workers and businesses at risk. People are trying to survive and move forward. Making sure everyone has enough to eat is a critical part of that process. Thank you to the USDA and our local partners for your continued support of Hawaii island.”