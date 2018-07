Police caught this afternoon a 31-year-old woman suspected of robbing a 27-year-old man in Waikiki.

Police said the woman, while committing theft, assaulted the man, injuring him at about 3:15 p.m.

Police said the woman fled on foot, but was found nearby.

She was identified and arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree robbery.