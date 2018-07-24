 Woman jumps off cliff at South Point, loses feeling in legs
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 24, 2018
Updated July 24, 2018 9:15pm
Bystanders pulled a woman in her 30s today from a rocky shelf after she jumped from a cliff into the water below at South Point Landing in Kau, the Hawaii County fire department said in a news release.

The woman had no feeling in her legs after the jump at a spot called “Ladders,” the fire department said.

Fire personnel responded to the 11:42 a.m. call at 11:47 a.m. The first unit was on scene at 12:12 p.m.

They climbed down the rocks and assessed and treated the woman.

A rescue swimmer extricated her by helicopter using a rescue net to awaiting a fire department medic unit.

She was transported to Kona Community Hospital.

