Woman jumps off cliff at South Point, loses feeling in legs

Bystanders pulled a woman in her 30s today from a rocky shelf after she jumped from a cliff into the water below at South Point Landing in Kau, the Hawaii County fire department said in a news release.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Bystanders pulled a woman in her 30s today from a rocky shelf after she jumped from a cliff into the water below at South Point Landing in Kau, the Hawaii County fire department said in a news release.

The woman had no feeling in her legs after the jump at a spot called “Ladders,” the fire department said.

Fire personnel responded to the 11:42 a.m. call at 11:47 a.m. The first unit was on scene at 12:12 p.m.

They climbed down the rocks and assessed and treated the woman.

A rescue swimmer extricated her by helicopter using a rescue net to awaiting a fire department medic unit.

She was transported to Kona Community Hospital.