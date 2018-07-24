Accused accomplices of Hawaii cop killer appear in court

2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Prosecuting Attorney Kenio Jackson takes notes during the preliminary hearing for Krystle Ferreira, Malia Lajala and Jorge Pagan-Torres on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Judge Margaret Masumaga, Detective Manuel and one of the defense attorneys listen to a video of Malia Lajala's interview on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Krystle Ferreira, Malia Lajala and Jorge Pagan-Torres at their preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Krystle Ferreira during her preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Malia Lajala listens to the recording of her interview with Detective Manuel with Krystle Ferreira in the foreground during their preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakelua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Krystle Ferreira during her preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Jorge Pagan-Torres looks on while Prosecuting Attorney Kenoi Jackson submits audio-visual evidence to the judge during his preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Krystle Ferreira consults with her attorney during his preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Jorge Pagan-Torres consults with his attorney during his preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Malia Lajala cries while listening to the recording of her interview with Detective Manuel with Krystle Ferreira in the foreground during their preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakelua, HI.
-
2018 July 24 CTY - Photo by Ronit Fahl / Special to the HSA. Krystle Ferreira, Malia Lajala and Jorge Pagan-Torres, with their attorneys, at their preliminary hearing for criminal conspiracy on July 24, 2018 at the Kona District Courthouse in Kealakekua, HI.