A soldier peers out a window of a building with his weapon during the 25th Infantry Division's "Lightning Forge" exercise in their Kahuku training area, July 23.
More than 5,000 soldiers are participating in “Lightning Forge,” the largest exercise of the year for the 25th Infantry Division.
Spc. Emmanuel Lucero cleans his M240B machine gun during a refit period where soldiers clean their weapons, restock ammunition, eat their meals and clean up themselves to get ready for the next operation.
Col. Kevin Williams describes his unit's role inside of the Brigade Tactical Operations Center.
Col. Kevin Williams, left, speaks with Col. J.B. Vowell, the division’s deputy commander for operations, in front of the Brigade Tactical Operations Center.
Ltc. Philip Mundweil, the opposing force commander, meets with his officers in the "church."
View from the steeple of the "church," one of the objectives in the 25th Infantry Division's "Lightning Forge" exercise.
Spc. Clayton Barrentine puts his M240B machine gun back in its mount.
The "church" with its gravestones is one of the objectives in the 25th Infantry Division's "Lightning Forge" exercise.
Soldiers make their way down a road for a refit period.