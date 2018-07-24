University of Hawaii football picked to finish near bottom in Mountain West poll

ADVERTISING
LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West Division this season, according to polling of 22 media members who cover the league.
Fresno State was picked to win the West Division. Boise State was selected as the Mountain Division’s favorite.
Also, middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai was the lone Rainbow Warriors selected to the MW’s preseason all-conference team. Tavai led the Warriors in tackles the past two seasons.
West Division
1. Fresno State (16 first-place votes) — 122 points
2. San Diego State (6) — 116
3. UNLV — 78
4. Nevada — 72
5. Hawaii — 45
6. San Jose State — 25
Mountain Division
1. Boise State (22) — 132
2. Wyoming — 95
3. Colorado State — 82
4. Utah State — 78
5. Air Force — 52
6. New Mexico — 23
2018 MW PRESEASON TEAM
Offense
QB — Brett Rypien, Boise State
WR — KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State
WR— McLane Mannix, Nevada
RB — Alexander Mattison, Boise State
RB — Lexington Thomas, UNLV
OL — Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
OL — John Molchon, Boise State
OL — Aaron Jenkins, New Mexico
OL — Keith Ismael, San Diego State
OL — Tyler Roemer, San Diego State
TE — Dax Raymond, Utah State
Defense
DL — David Moa, Boise State
DL — Curtis Weaver, Boise State
DL — Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming
DL —Carl Granderson, Wyoming
LB — Jeffrey Allison, Fresno State
LB — Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
LB — Malik Reed, Nevada
DB — Tyler Horton, Boise State
DB — Dameon Baber, Nevada
DB — Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
DB — Andrew Wingard , Wyoming
Specialists
P — Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
PK — Dominik Eberle, Utah State
RET — Avery Williams, Boise State
Offensive player of the year: Brett Rypien
Defensive player of the year: Andrew Wingard
Specialist of the year: Avery Williams