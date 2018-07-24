University of Hawaii football picked to finish near bottom in Mountain West poll

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West Division this season, according to polling of 22 media members who cover the league.

Fresno State was picked to win the West Division. Boise State was selected as the Mountain Division’s favorite.

Also, middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai was the lone Rainbow Warriors selected to the MW’s preseason all-conference team. Tavai led the Warriors in tackles the past two seasons.

West Division

1. Fresno State (16 first-place votes) — 122 points

2. San Diego State (6) — 116

3. UNLV — 78

4. Nevada — 72

5. Hawaii — 45

6. San Jose State — 25

Mountain Division

1. Boise State (22) — 132

2. Wyoming — 95

3. Colorado State — 82

4. Utah State — 78

5. Air Force — 52

6. New Mexico — 23

2018 MW PRESEASON TEAM

Offense

QB — Brett Rypien, Boise State

WR — KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State

WR— McLane Mannix, Nevada

RB — Alexander Mattison, Boise State

RB — Lexington Thomas, UNLV

OL — Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

OL — John Molchon, Boise State

OL — Aaron Jenkins, New Mexico

OL — Keith Ismael, San Diego State

OL — Tyler Roemer, San Diego State

TE — Dax Raymond, Utah State

Defense

DL — David Moa, Boise State

DL — Curtis Weaver, Boise State

DL — Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming

DL —Carl Granderson, Wyoming

LB — Jeffrey Allison, Fresno State

LB — Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii

LB — Malik Reed, Nevada

DB — Tyler Horton, Boise State

DB — Dameon Baber, Nevada

DB — Tariq Thompson, San Diego State

DB — Andrew Wingard , Wyoming

Specialists

P — Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

PK — Dominik Eberle, Utah State

RET — Avery Williams, Boise State

Offensive player of the year: Brett Rypien

Defensive player of the year: Andrew Wingard

Specialist of the year: Avery Williams