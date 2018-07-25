4 males use force to rob taxi driver in Kalihi, police say

Honolulu police are seeking four male suspects who allegedly robbed a taxi driver in Kalihi early today.

Police said one of the suspects brandished a dangerous instrument at the female driver at about 12:30 a.m. The suspects then used force to take an unknown amount of cash from the victim and fled, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in good condition, they said. Police did not release details on the weapon, the extent of the woman’s injuries, or a description of the suspects.

The case has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department’s Robbery Detail.