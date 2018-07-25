Airport signage work to close H-1 westbound offramp

The airport offramp, or Exit 16, from westbound H-1 freeway will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Thursday until 3:30 a.m. Friday for the installation of an overhead sign structure at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, state officials said.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said the ongoing project includes replacing about 3,100 indoor and outdoor signs, including along the roadways, within terminals and in parking structures. The project, which also includes electrical work, traffic control and ceiling patching, is expected to be finished next summer.

Message boards informing motorists of the closure and detour will be placed throughout the area, including the Moanalua Freeway offramp to the Airport Viaduct, Nimitz Highway, Dillingham Boulevard and Middle Street, transportation officials said.

Westbound motorists are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. If motorists continue on the H-1, they will be detoured to the Arizona Memorial/Stadium offramp (Exit 15A), turn right at Radford Drive, turn right at Center Drive, then get back on the eastbound H-1 freeway to the airport, officials said.