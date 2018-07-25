Fugitive surrenders after barricade situation at Wailuku housing complex

A fugitive, who was driving a stolen vehicle and was holed up in a Wailuku housing complex, surrendered this afternoon to Maui police.

The unnamed man had been allegedly driving at about 11:45 a.m. today a stolen vehicle in the area of Hale Makana o Waiale, Maui Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers found the vehicle in the area and then located the fugitive in one of the units at the housing complex.

Police evacuated the area around the unit for safety reasons.

MPD’s Special Response Team approached the home at 2:30 p.m., and the man voluntarily surrendered to police.

Police have not released his name, pending further investigation.

There were no reports of injury, police said.