No court date has been set yet for a 41-year-old Honolulu police officer charged with 16 offenses of abuse of a family member, reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

No court date has been set yet for a 41-year-old Honolulu police officer charged with 16 offenses of abuse of a family member, reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.

Officer Ryan Konishi was arrested Saturday at 4137 Waialae Avenue near Kahala Mall on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony, and 10 counts of abuse of a family member, misdemeanors.

Police charged him with 14 counts of misdemeanor family abuse, second-degree reckless endangering, a misdemeanor, and second-degree terroristic threatening, downgraded to a misdemeanor from felony terroristic threatening.

Konishi was freed after posting $28,000 bail.

The officer had been assigned to District 6 in Waikiki with seven years of service on the force, a spokeswoman for the department said.

Konishi’s police powers were removed, she said.