 Honolulu police officer charged with 16 offenses
July 25, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Honolulu police officer charged with 16 offenses

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
July 25, 2018
Updated July 25, 2018 6:40pm
ADVERTISING

No court date has been set yet for a 41-year-old Honolulu police officer charged with 16 offenses of abuse of a family member, reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.

Officer Ryan Konishi was arrested Saturday at 4137 Waialae Avenue near Kahala Mall on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony, and 10 counts of abuse of a family member, misdemeanors.

Police charged him with 14 counts of misdemeanor family abuse, second-degree reckless endangering, a misdemeanor, and second-degree terroristic threatening, downgraded to a misdemeanor from felony terroristic threatening.

Konishi was freed after posting $28,000 bail.

The officer had been assigned to District 6 in Waikiki with seven years of service on the force, a spokeswoman for the department said.

Konishi’s police powers were removed, she said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Putting Mark Zuckerberg’s $16.8 billion wipeout into perspective
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING